COGAN STATION – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding last week visited Matthew and Samantha Stahlnecker’s Lycoming County farm to announce the first funding rolling out under the new $154 million Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).

Lycoming County is receiving $1.9 million in ACAP funds based on a formula that considers number of farms, livestock operations and impaired stream miles. The Stahlneckers plan to apply for the program to boost conservation measures on their farm.

