HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2023 primary election is almost here, and Spotlight PA has assembled a list of guides to help you figure out where to vote, how to make sure your ballot is counted, and what you should know about all the people running.

Voters in this election will pick their party’s candidates for four statewide appellate court seats — one on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, two on the Superior Court, and one on Commonwealth Court.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

