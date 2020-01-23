The Pennsylvania State Grange (PA Grange) Heritage Quilt Trail and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture plan to unveil a quilt block that will highlight the PA Preferred program.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Heritage Quilt Trail Founder and Coordinator Barbara Gross and PA Grange President Wayne Campbell will be unveiling the quilt block at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 23, in the main lobby of the Department of Agriculture at 2301 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg.
The Pennsylvania State Grange Heritage Quilt Trail’s mission is to celebrate and promote the culture, heritage and viability of Pennsylvania’s rich history. It is a honor that the PA Preferred program be part of the trail as it was created to ensure that Pennsylvanians are purchasing products made in Pennsylvania, focusing on strengthening our agriculture heritage for future generations.
The Grange Heritage Quilt Trail committee is working on expansion across Pennsylvania by working with organizations, business, and others in being part of the trail. The trail has over 200 quilt blocks on display across Pennsylvania. Grange members Glenn and Barbara Gross from Scrubgrass Grange in Venango County created the trail and have been the coordinators since its inception in 2009.
