In celebration of International Picnic Day on Friday, June 18, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) encourages residents to visit one of the 121 state parks and 20 forest districts for some dining al fresco.
Online resources to improve your outdoor dining experience include an infographic about campfire safety that shows where and how campfires should be built and supervised. This can be downloaded online at https://paparksandforests.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/campfire-savvy.pdf.
The second resource is a free “Happiness Over a Flame” campfire cooking booklet that can be downloaded at https://paparksandforests.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/camp-recipe-booklet.pdf. It offers a variety of snacks, main meals and desserts for any campground or picnic spot. This includes the “Sore Thumbs” appetizer, made with just two ingredients (crescent roll dough and a jam, fruit, or sauce filling), and “Thanksgiving in a Packet.”
“Picnicking and campfire cooking are great ways to connect with family and friends,” said Marci Mowery, president of PPFF, “but please be sure to leave the picnic area as clean — or better — than you found it for the benefit of the next user, as well as to protect wildlife. Wildlife that develops a taste for human food can become a pest, often at the expense of the wildlife’s well-being.”
For picnic tips, entitled “A Perfect Picnic Is just a State Park or Forest Away!”, visit https://paparksandforests.org/news/a-perfect-picnic-is-just-a-state-park-or-forest-away.
