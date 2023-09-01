HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) on Wednesday held a webinar highlighting the significant impact of the Naloxone for First Responders Program (NFRP) since 2017, including more than 24,000 overdose reversals using NFRP-purchased naloxone, and discussed upcoming changes to the program, including the launch of the PA Overdose Prevention Program.

“We’re very happy with the positive impact that the Naloxone for First Responders Program has in communities across the commonwealth,” said PCCD Executive Director Mike Pennington. “However, our work is far from over. We’re looking forward to building on this progress with the PA Overdose Prevention Program as we expand the resources we’re currently offering, including other harm reduction supplies.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.