HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration is working to ensure fire departments in western Pennsylvania are reimbursed by Norfolk Southern for the costs of replacing all equipment contaminated during the response and remediation to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

Fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence and Washington counties responded to the derailment and the controlled vent and burn. While no fire departments are significantly impeded in being able to respond and serve the public at this point, many have reported contaminated turnout gear, hose, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) along with some drop tanks for water supply operations.

