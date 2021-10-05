The House of Representatives will be designating the week of Oct. 3-9 as National Newspaper Week in Pennsylvania.
The week is designed to recognize the role that newspapers play in providing the people with credible, factual news and spotlights why newspapers continue to be a trusted source of information that is critical to democracy.
“The fact that Pennsylvanians are concerned about fake news and disinformation reinforces the need for media literacy,” state Rep. Bob Brooks (R-Allegheny/Westmoreland) said.
Brooks notes that National Newspaper Week is a celebration of the First Amendment, which includes freedom of speech and free press. “Newspapers have a rich tradition of chronicling those freedoms we all should cherish. “Like many newspaper professionals across the country, I am proud to honor and celebrate the week and in the process, to celebrate our freedoms protected by the First Amendment. Newspapers have been the foundation of news and information for more than 300 years, and National Newspaper Week is celebrating its 81st year. That is a long time, so you can see how important newspapers and free press are to this nation.
“Reading a newspaper is a good habit that can provide a great sense of educational value. It carries information about politics, economy, entertainment, sports, business, industry, trade and commerce. With this habit, it will not only enhance your knowledge about general information, but it improves your language skills and vocabulary.
“Many small-town newspapers are a vital part of a community’s life. However, newspapers cannot thrive without our support as readers, business owners and citizens. We should always stand up for the importance of accurate information that will help us in our daily lives,” he added.
Recently, Brooks presented a House of Representatives citation to the Pennsylvania News Media Association in celebration of the week ahead. In addition, Brooks acknowledged his many colleagues who have supported his efforts to recognize National Newspaper Week in Pennsylvania.
