HARRISBURG – In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to expand Pennsylvania’s workforce and serve Pennsylvanians more efficiently, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced that a new, modernized commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills test was implemented at all PennDOT Driver License Centers that offer CDL skills tests and at all third-party CDL driving skill testers beginning Aug. 28.

As new technologies emerge, the modernized CDL skills test ensures that CDL drivers have the knowledge and skills to drive safely on the road while waiving outdated requirements that hold workers back.

