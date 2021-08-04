Pa. Lottery new record sets new records for sales, profit

Pennsylvania Lottery officials on Monday announced that the lottery generated a record profit of more than $1.3 billion during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Officials noted that this now marks the 10th consecutive year the lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs in Pennsylvania, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance and more.
The record profit was driven by the lottery selling a record of more than $5.3 billion in traditional games, which includes scratch-off tickets and draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions.
The lottery also set another sales record by recording nearly $887 million in sales from online play. The lottery launched online games in May 2018.
“We are extremely proud that we kept funds flowing to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians during a year when many sorely needed this assistance,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a news release. “Our team is very passionate about our mission of responsibly generating funds for our commonwealth’s older residents. We are hard at work to make sure that we keep this momentum going and build on this success.”
