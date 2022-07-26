HARRISBURG – Committed to providing financial support to reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) on Monday announced it will award almost $3.4 million to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, for-profit organizations, and institutions of higher education through the 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

“Funding projects that support alcohol education and promote public health and safety is a vital part of our mission,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “Since 1999, the PLCB has awarded $21.1 million in alcohol education grants to prevent underage and irresponsible drinking.”

