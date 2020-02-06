The Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force held its first meeting on Wednesday to review the strengths and weaknesses of the current juvenile justice system and determine the next course of action for the group.
“My thanks to the members of the task force for sharing their time and expertise to begin the process of designing a juvenile justice system that works for all Pennsylvania youth,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “I look forward to seeing the progress of the task force — what they learn, gather and share during this process.”
Wolf and judicial and legislative leaders announced the task force in January as part of a larger effort in partnership with Pew Charitable Trust to deliver a report with data-driven findings and policy recommendations to strengthen Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system to leaders by Nov. 30.
The bipartisan and interbranch task force members were selected for their expertise in various areas surrounding the juvenile justice system, including youth members who bring a unique perspective and experience to this timely topic.
In addition to governor-appointed members, the task force is co-chaired by Sen. Lisa Baker, Sen. Jay Costa, Rep. Tarah Toohill, and Rep. Mike Zabel. The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts appointed Judge Douglas Reichley, Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas and Judge Kim Berkeley Clark, 5th Judicial District.
In addition to developing the report to leaders, the task force will spend the next year assessing the state’s system, gathering diverse stakeholder input and determining how the state’s juvenile justice system can best align current practices for the most successful outcomes.
