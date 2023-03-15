HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys on Tuesday announced the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) reclaimed more than $18 million in 2022 for nearly 75,000 consumers who had funds stolen, payments improperly processed, or other forms of restitution or credit due as a result of company errors or unethical conduct.

In his budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro voiced concern over the effective enforcement and compliance of mental health parity laws in the country. Shapiro has directed Humphreys to make mental health parity a true reality in Pennsylvania and to hold insurers accountable so that mental health benefits are covered fairly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.