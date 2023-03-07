HARRISBURG – Acting Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys last week released a market conduct examination report of First Acceptance Insurance Company that resulted in a $105,000 penalty.

The examination found that agents for the company were misleading consumers and adding on optional third-party coverages without the consumer’s knowledge or full understanding.

