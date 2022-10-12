HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is pleased to announced that it is now accepting applications from qualified museums and official county historical societies for nearly $2 million in cultural and historical support grants.

This is the 10th year that PHMC has worked with the state legislature to provide funding for museums through the grant program.

