HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Monday announced $1.5 million in grant funding is available to institutions of higher education (IHE) that partner with school districts to expedite the process to become a special education teacher.
“As we work to create a pipeline of high-quality educators in the commonwealth, it is critical that we create partnerships to support schools and today’s learners,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “This grant funding will enable schools to meet their unique staffing needs and provide more opportunities for flexible, accelerated certification for prospective educators.”
Pennsylvania is facing a major shortage of educators across the commonwealth. A decade ago, roughly 20,000 teacher certifications were issued each year, while in 2021 only about 6,000 were issued. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration is taking action to address the education workforce shortage and make it a little bit easier for Pennsylvanians to become a teacher.
In his budget address, Shapiro unveiled a refundable tax credit of up to $2,500 for three years for anyone who earns a new license or certification in education, nursing or law enforcement in an effort to to help more Pennsylvanians become teachers and combat the shortage of education professionals in Pennsylvania. Shapiro’s budget also includes an additional $103.8 million in funding for special education in Pennsylvania. This funding will support school districts as they provide high-quality education services to students with disabilities and special needs.
Through the Accelerated Program for PK-12 Special Education Teacher Certification, grants are available to colleges and universities with approved PK-12 special education certification programs to partner with at least one school district, approved private school, career and technical center, charter school, cyber charter school, or intermediate unit to provide individuals who currently hold bachelor’s degrees with summer field experiences, mentoring by experienced special educators during the school year, and deliver a post-baccalaureate program for PK-12 special education teacher certification within 18 months. Programs must offer most of the coursework during summer 2023 and summer 2024; provide a combination of in-person and virtual options for flexibility and support to the accelerated program participants working full time, and ensure a minimum of 12 weeks of student teaching.
The maximum grant award for IHEs is $100,000; the funds are available through Dec. 31, 2024. IHEs should apply through the Attract-Prepare-Retain (APR) Repository by April 7. A webinar will be held Wednesday, March 22, from noon to 1 p.m., and the session will be recorded and made available on the APR Repository.
This program builds on the department’s efforts to recruit and retain teachers in Pennsylvania. PDE’s educator workforce strategy works to ensure there is a robust pipeline of educators in place to provide a high-quality education to learners of all ages across the commonwealth.
Shapiro believes the foundation for building strong and safe communities starts with an adequate and equitable public education system. His 2023-24 budget is the first step toward a comprehensive solution to improve our public schools, push education dollars out equitably, support our teachers and invest in targeted solutions that meet students’ needs at every level.
