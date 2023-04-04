HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro last week announced Norfolk Southern has completed their first $1 million in reimbursements to Pennsylvania fire departments, first responders and Beaver County Hazmat.

This initial $1 million from Norfolk Southern is part of the funding Shapiro secured in reimbursements for equipment that was damaged or contaminated during the response and remediation to Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence and Washington counties responded to the derailment and the controlled vent and burn – and Shapiro is working to ensure they receive any and all funding they need.

