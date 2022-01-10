Nonprofit television network PCN will provide live and recorded coverage of the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest agricultural showcase in the U.S., Jan. 8-15.
For over 25 years, PCN has dedicated a full week in January to giving the citizens of Pennsylvania the PA Farm Show experience.
With the return of in-person events, PCN is harvesting more coverage this year by bringing viewers popular events such as Sheep-to-Shawl, the Rabbit Hopping Contest, rodeo and more.
Coverage of the Farm Show is sponsored in part by Weis Markets.
For more information, visit pcntv.com/farm-show. If you’re going to the Farm Show, visit PCN’s booth in the Main Hall for your chance to win a PCN cow.
If you have cable, you have PCN. No cable? Stream with PCN Select on your favorite device.
Learn more at pcntv.com/how-to-watch.
