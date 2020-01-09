Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the opening of the final grant program of the 2019 state Farm Bill at Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The $1 million Farm Vitality Grant Program aims to enhance the long-term health and vitality of family farms in the Keystone State.
The opening of the $1 million Farm Vitality Grant Program marks the final grant program under Gov. Tom Wolf’s $23.1-million investment in Pennsylvania agriculture through the state’s first PA Farm Bill.
The program will help fund professional services for those planning for the future of a farm. State officials said the bill seeks to “enhance the long-term health and vitality of Pennsylvania’s farms through sound business planning, efficient transitions of farm ownership, strategic farm expansion, diversification of agricultural production, and financial and technical expertise.”
On Wednesday, the department invited innovators from across Pennsylvania agriculture to share stories of how they seized opportunity and made it a reality. Presenters included Jason Frye, Pleasant Lane Farm, Westmoreland County; Rob Carouselli, principal, Fox Chase Elementary, Philadelphia County; Leah Lizarondo, CEO and co-founder, 412 Food Rescue, Allegheny County, and Dave Conklin, founder, Wilds Sonshine Factory, McKean County.
For more information about the PA Farm Bill, visit agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill. This year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show continues from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 11, though modified hours are slated for the event’s final day on Saturday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Admission is free and parking is $15 per vehicle.
