HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Friday announced that Pennsylvania’s public electronic library, POWER Library, has acquired 959 new e-books for users to explore on the topics of digital literacy, computer programming, business, education and more.

“These e-books are for Pennsylvanians of all ages with titles that support K-12 education, workforce development and lifelong learning,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Susan Banks. “There is focus on digital skills in this new collection, and users can find topics and titles at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Libraries are for everyone, so you’ll find e-books for kids and older adults as well as e-books to suit the workforce needs of IT professionals.”

