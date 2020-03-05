As President Donald Trump heads to Scranton today, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party has issued a release noting the broken promises on health care from him and his administration.
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party said Trump promised Pennsylvania his administration would improve health care, but instead they have sued to overturn the Affordable Care Act, jeopardizing the health care of over 800,000 Pennsylvanians.
Promise: “We will create quality, reliable, affordable healthcare and a free market where parents can make the healthcare decisions that they really want to make for their families.” - Trump in Valley Forge, Nov. 1, 2016
Reality: “On the Republican side, President Donald Trump approved a surprise decision to push for the complete elimination of the Affordable Care Act in the courts. If it succeeded, millions of Americans would lose private insurance or Medicaid coverage and the health care system would be thrown into chaos.” - NBC News, March 27, 2019
Trump promised to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — but his federal budget guts those programs. He’s also admitted that he’d try to cut them again if he wins re-election.
Promise: “I was the first and only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.” - Trump on Twitter, May 7, 2015
Reality: “The Journal’s report, which came a day ahead of the administration officially releasing its budget on Monday, indicates that Trump’s $4.8-trillion budget includes ‘steep reductions in social-safety-net programs,’ including cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security disability programs..” - Vox, Feb. 10, 2020
Reality: “During an appearance on CNBC, Trump was asked if restructuring entitlement programs would ever be on his plate. ‘At some point, they will be,’ Trump said from Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum…’At the right time, we will take a look at that,’ he said. ‘You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things.’” - USA Today, Jan. 22, 2020
Trump promised action on prescription drugs, but he is blocking H.R. 3, the House bill to lower prescription drug costs.
Promise: “You’ll be seeing drug prices falling very substantially in the not-too-distant future, and it’s going to be beautiful.” — Trump in New Hampshire, March 19, 2018
Reality: “House Democrats passed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sweeping legislation Thursday to lower the cost of prescription drugs on a largely party-line vote — a bill that will almost certainly not become law but moves the Democrats a step closer to their longtime goal to negotiate Medicare drug prices and address voters’ concerns over rising health costs ... The White House has indicated President Trump would veto it if it came to his desk.” -Washington Post, Dec. 19, 2019
