HARRISBURG — PA CareerLink offices are increasing virtual services and offering limited in-person appointments for job seekers and employers in counties in the green reopening phase across Pennsylvania.
“Although the physical doors of PA CareerLink offices closed in mid-March to help stop the spread of COVID-19, they have not stopped working for Pennsylvanians,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Most CareerLink employees have been teleworking since mid-March to provide virtual services to job seekers and businesses and will begin taking limited in-person appointments as their respective counties move to the green phase. I encourage everyone to use the valuable free services they provide.”
Virtual services have been provided continuously for job seekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Virtual Services include adult education classes, all employer services, career counseling, eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service, job search assistance, on-the-job training programs, resume assistance, virtual workshops and youth programming and work readiness services.
While customers are strongly encouraged to continue using PA CareerLink virtual services, offices across the state will begin accepting appointments for limited on-site services as their respective counties move to the green phase.
Limited on-site services (by appointment only) include copying and faxing documents for unemployment compensation (UC) office, employer services, individual customer appointments to complete program paperwork for Workforce Innovation programs, on-site educational assessment and use of the PA CareerLink resource room for job search activity.
To schedule an appointment for limited on-site services, contact your local PA CareerLink office. Find your county’s contact information by visiting www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
To protect the health and safety of customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, UC courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink offices until further notice.
For regular UC questions, email uchelp@pa.gov, call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LiveChat (call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions, email ucpua@pa.gov, call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Launched in July 2012, PA CareerLink is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s initiative to transform the landscape of how job seekers find family sustaining jobs and how employers find the skilled candidates that they need, by serving as a one-stop shop for many related services.
For more information, including COVID-19 employment opportunities in the commonwealth, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
