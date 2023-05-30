HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson recently announced that applications are being accepted for the Broadband Infrastructure Program, which will provide a total of $200 million in grants to businesses, nonprofits, local government and economic development organizations to help expand broadband in unserved or underserved areas of the commonwealth.

Funded through the federal Capital Projects Fund, the Broadband Infrastructure Program will award grants for line extension and development projects, as well as large-scale regional infrastructure projects. Upon completion, projects must deliver service that meets or exceeds symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100 megabits per second, with prioritization being given to fiber-optic deployment. Projects are also required to include a viable sustainability strategy to maintain, repair and upgrade networks to ensure their continued operation.

