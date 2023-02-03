HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration announced Wednesday that the department received a more than $8.8 million increase in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Pennsylvania will receive more than 17.6% of $50 million in American Rescue Plan grants the USDA awarded to 47 states to boost each state’s program in 2023 and 2024.

