HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Wednesday announced that since its implementation, the Free School Breakfast Program has served more than 23 million breakfasts to students across the commonwealth.

“Research shows that when students get proper nutrition, they are both physically and mentally prepared to learn and therefore, perform better in school,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By continuing to offer free breakfast to all students, we are fueling healthy minds and bodies while reducing stigma related to food insecurity in our schools.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.