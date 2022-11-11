HARRISBURG – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursday announced that outdoor recreation contributed $13.64 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, accounting for 152,000 jobs, and 1.6% of the commonwealth’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) statistics.

“This latest round of economic data proves again that the excellence of Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation is the product of our remarkable landscapes and strong partnerships,” Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner said. “Outdoor recreation continues to be a thriving and significant industry within the commonwealth and this data helps us better understand what we are doing well, while also providing guidance on where we can grow this industry for its own sake and to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians. Unlike economic development through other industries, development through outdoor recreation also stimulates physical health, mental wellbeing, social cohesion and environmental sustainability.”

