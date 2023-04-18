HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh recently reminded eligible Pennsylvanians of the opportunity to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal program that helps Pennsylvanians with low incomes pay for broadband service and internet-connected devices necessary to maintain reliable internet access in their homes.

“We rely on internet access for work, school, health care, and more, and having affordable and reliable internet service at home is essential to our everyday lives – but we know that access to this resource is not universal, which is why the Affordable Connectivity Program is so important,” Arkoosh said. “The ACP can help to expand broadband access to households across Pennsylvania, so I encourage anyone who may be eligible for this program to apply today.”

