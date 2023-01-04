Handgun detected

This handgun was detected in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Jan. 2.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PITTSBURGH – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday detected a loaded handgun inside an Ohio woman’s make-up bag, which was tucked inside a backpack that she carried to the security checkpoint.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and was detected when the backpack entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

