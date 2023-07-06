PITTSBURGH – A Lima, Ohio, man was prevented from bringing his loaded handgun onto his flight Friday, June 30, when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected the handgun in the man’s carry-on backpack.

When the TSA officer spotted the 9mm gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon before arresting him. The man also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty. Federal penalties for bringing weapons to the checkpoint can run as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

