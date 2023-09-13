HARRISBURG – September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) is partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) to encourage citizens to spend a few moments thinking about emergency preparedness and the unique challenges emergencies pose to the older adults in their lives.

“Building more resilient communities begins long before the news is discussing a threat on the horizon,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “While manmade and natural disasters have become more common, they’ve likewise become less predictable – underscoring the importance of planning for a variety of hazards that could present themselves. Recognizing possible threats early and being prepared can make a huge difference in how effective we are in our response and recovery efforts.”

