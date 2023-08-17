HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn earlier this week highlighted the significant investments in public lands and outdoor recreation in the budget recently signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 budget provides $112 million to maintain and improve infrastructure in parks and forests, which is the single largest investment in decades. Additionally, the budget proposes $2.8 million to support operating needs for the management and safety of our public lands and the creation of a new Office of Outdoor Recreation.

