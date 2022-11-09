Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials recently provided a project update of the Interstate 70 and state Route 51 Interchange Improvement Project and discussed the benefits of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in Pennsylvania and the southwestern region.

Statewide, the BIL invests $4 billion in Pennsylvania over the next five years through new federal highway and bridge funds, including $560 million in new funds for the 2022 federal fiscal year alone. Over the next five years, PennDOT District 12’s Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties will see at least $134 million investments from the BIL.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.