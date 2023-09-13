HARRISBURG – In keeping with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to “serve Pennsylvanians more effectively and efficiently,” the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) on Tuesday announced that more than $62 million in benefits and annuities has been found from nearly 4,000 life insurance policies since January through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locator and has been paid back to Pennsylvanians.

“Gov. Shapiro is committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians are afforded all of the benefits to which they are owed, and protecting consumers continues to be a top priority of his administration and PID,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Thousands of Pennsylvanians have identified millions of dollars in unpaid benefits through this comprehensive insurance locator tool which makes it considerably easier to determine whether a loved one had a life insurance policy or annuity with payable benefits. Life insurance can add peace of mind when planning for your family’s future, and we encourage Pennsylvanians to explore purchasing or expanding their coverage, and if you need more information or have questions about your policy, remember the Insurance Department is always available to help.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.