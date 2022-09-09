WILKES-BARRE – Gov. Tom Wolf last week joined President Joe Biden at Wilkes University to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and how it will make communities here in Pennsylvania and across the United States safer.

“Our children deserve safety in their schools, families deserve safety in their homes – our communities deserve safe grocery stores, movie theaters, malls, and places of worship,” Wolf said. “President Biden knows that together, we can solve this. He knows that the actions we take will make our communities safer tomorrow and that we can avoid the pain brought by gun violence.”

