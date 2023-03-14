HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger on Thursday announced $296,722 in new funding for Finishing Trades Institute of Western PA (FTI WPA) to expand apprenticeship opportunities for the construction industry in western Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to boost Pennsylvania’s economy by investing in workforce training and apprenticeship programs, like the ones offered at FTI WPA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.