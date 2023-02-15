HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, recently unveiled a military occupational crosswalk to assist veterans and service members in translating their work experience into civilian jobs in the commonwealth.

The crosswalk is a series of charts for each occupation licensed by the Department of State that compares the licensing requirements with the typical duties, training, qualifications and related credentials associated with military occupations.

