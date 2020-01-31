The National Rifle Association (NRA) has announced its schedule of new and not-to-miss attractions, seminars, celebrity guests, events and more for the 2020 Great American Outdoor Show, scheduled Feb. 1-9, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Continuing the tradition of celebrating the hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families, this year’s show will feature a jam-packed schedule of events and attractions.
New events and attractions
NRA Country Concert, Feb. 8: Chris Janson will be joined by special guests Jon Langston and Jacob Bryant for an epic night of music and celebration of the outdoor lifestyle.
NRA Hunter Education: Visit the NRA booth at the main entrance of the Shooting Sports Hall to participate in the kids scavenger hunt or upload your photo to the hunter “brag board.”
2020 Pennsylvania NASP/IBO 3D State Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Expanded Small Arena seminars and presenters, and a new record of more than 250 seminars and demonstrations from outdoor experts.
New speakers
Jimmy Houston, Feb 6-7: One of the most well-known and colorful personalities in the world of fishing.
Kip Campbell, Feb. 3-4: A renowned hunter who has traveled the world and multi-network award-winning host of “Red Arrow.”
James Blankenbeckler, Feb. 1, 3-6, 8: An expert in the in the field of whitetail deer hunting and host of “Open Season TV.”
David and Karin Holder, Feb. 1-2, 4-5, 8-9: Founder of “Raised Hunting TV,” “Raised at Full Draw,” and “Raised Outdoors.”
Jeremy Critchfield, Feb 1-9: Learn how to transform game into amazing entrees with the host of “Hunt Chef.”
Returning favorite speakers
Barry Wensel, Feb. 1-9: Pennsylvania native Barry Wensel, will share his knowledge of hunting monster bucks.
Dr. Grant Woods, Feb. 5-7: Learn hunting strategies and habitat management in his “Growing Deer” seminar based on the show “GrowingDeer.tv,” which he has produced for the past 10 years.
Jason Clark, Feb. 1-9: Nationally recognized reptile handler with more than 25 years of experience.
Roland Martin, Feb. 3-4: Legendary angler known for his enthusiasm and expertise.
Returning favorite events
DockDogs, Feb. 1-5: The high-flying canine sensation returns to the Large Arena. New this year, the Dueling Dogs!
Kids Casting Contest, Feb. 1-2 & 8-9: Young anglers will learn how to cast, pitch and flip a fishing rod from Pennsylvania Bass Federation volunteers.
Family activities, Feb. 1-9: Eddie Eagle Kids Zone provides fun, interactive activities for kids of all ages. The NRA Air Gun Range features an indoor air gun range with a ton of fun, reactive targets. Family fun at the 3D Archery Range, Feb. 2, teach your kids to handle a bow.
Wall of Guns, Feb. 1-9: Play the odds in the NRA Foundation’s ever-popular event sponsored by Nine Line Apparel, and try to win your choice from more than 40 firearms!
Friends of NRA Banquet, Feb. 6: Fundraising for the NRA Foundation with chances to bid on and win unique firearms, merchandise and hunts.
Tickets
Late afternoon special: $8, valid Monday through Thursday (Feb. 3-6) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bounce back special: All tickets valued at $12 or more are eligible for “Bounce Back” on the last day of the show. Guests who bring a previous day’s ticket receive free admission on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Note: Guests who join the NRA or renew membership at the show receive a free one-day admission to the Great American Outdoor Show.
