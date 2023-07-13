“The people serving on these licensing boards play a vital role in helping preserve Pennsylvania’s economy and in protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Adhering to rigorous professional licensing standards protects the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners while also helping people stay employed.”
Each of Pennsylvania’s 29 licensing boards and commissions has between seven and 17 members, including professionals in those fields and everyday Pennsylvanians who represent the public at-large. Prospective board members are nominated by the governor and must be confirmed by the state Senate.
The following professionals were appointed to the following boards:
- Geraldine M. Grzybek, Allegheny County, State Board of Physical Therapy
- Dina M. Klavon, Allegheny County, State Board of Landscape Architects
- Catherine Udekwu, Allegheny County, State Board of Medicine
- Lisa A. Peterson, Berks County, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists
- Elizabeth A. Bailey, Bucks County, State Board of Crane Operators
- Patrick M. Murphy, Bucks County, State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
- Jonathan P. Oline, Bucks County, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine
- Robert P. Kudlawiec, Cambria County, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists
- Colby P. Hunsberger, Clarion County, State Board of Nursing
- Sara L. King, Crawford County, State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators
- Daniel A. Trace, Crawford County, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners
- Krista M. Wolfe, Cumberland County, State Board of Physical Therapy
- Jena L. Shovlin, Dauphin County, State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure
- Farida E. Boyer, Delaware County, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors
- Lisa M. Mackell, Delaware County, State Board of Physical Therapy
- Donald McAleer, Erie County, State Board of Psychology
- John D. Ausherman, Franklin County, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers
- Gregory K. Furlong, Jefferson County, State Board of Funeral Directors
- Andrew J. Chomko, Lackawanna County, State Board of Funeral Directors
- John A. Kutz, Lackawanna County, State Board of Medicine
- Richard J. Behun, Lancaster County, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors
- Christopher A. Seda, Lancaster County, State Board of Podiatry
- Dan A. Limongelli Jr., Luzerne County, State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons
- Benjamin S. Abella, Montgomery County, State Board of Medicine
- Anne M. Rubin, Montgomery County, State Real Estate Commission
- Guy N. Saxton, Northampton County, State Real Estate Commission
- Bryan A. Strawser, Perry County, State Board of Massage Therapy
- Craig E. Ruby, Washington County, State Board of Physical Therapy
- John D. Six, Washington County, State Board of Medicine
- Brian R. Moreland, Westmoreland County, State Board of Chiropractic
- Lisa A. Butler, York County, State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
- Jason A. Snyder, York County, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists
The following people were appointed as public members to the following boards:
- Eric D. Ruggeri, Chester County, State Board of Funeral Directors
- David R. Hoffman, Delaware County, State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators
- Frank P. Buzydlowski, Philadelphia County, State Board of Accountancy
Each board has its own statute governing its powers and functions. The Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) provides the 29 boards and commissions with legal and administrative support to:
- conduct licensure examinations;
- verify education and experience of candidates for licensure;
- certify education providers;
- investigate public complaints;
- conduct facility inspections;
- prosecute, adjudicate, fine and sanction violators; and
- administer licensure programs.
Embracing diversity and equity is a core value of the Shapiro administration, and the Department of State continues to work to diversify state licensing boards by encouraging all interested, qualified licensees to consider serving on their respective industry board.
Professionals interested in applying for appointment to a licensing board should send a letter stating their interest, including the desired board, as well as a current resume or bio that includes an email address and phone number, to RA-STBOARD-MEM-CAN@pa.gov or to Governor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs / Office of Boards & Commissions, 508-E Floor, Main Capitol Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120.
Interested professionals should also contact their state senator to obtain a letter of support for their appointment to a licensing board.
Any Pennsylvanian interested in serving as a public member on any licensing board or commission should send the same information to the above-listed locations and should also obtain a letter of support for their board appointment from their state senator.
For a list of Pennsylvania’s professional licensing boards and commissions, visit dos.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.