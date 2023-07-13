HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of State announced Wednesday that 35 Pennsylvanians have been approved by the state Senate to serve on 21 of the state’s professional licensing boards and commissions.

“The people serving on these licensing boards play a vital role in helping preserve Pennsylvania’s economy and in protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Adhering to rigorous professional licensing standards protects the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners while also helping people stay employed.”

