PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming short-term single-lane restrictions in each direction of U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Salem Township and New Alexandria Borough.
The nighttime work will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday evening, Oct. 10, until Thursday morning, Oct. 13, weather dependent.
The short-term single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace compression and strip seals on three bridges located on Route 22. The work will be on the bridges that carry Route 22 over Route 66, Route 22 over Beaver Run, and Route 22 over Loyalhanna Creek.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.