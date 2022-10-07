PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming short-term single-lane restrictions in each direction of U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Salem Township and New Alexandria Borough.

The nighttime work will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday evening, Oct. 10, until Thursday morning, Oct. 13, weather dependent.

