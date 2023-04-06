HARRISBURG – The Shapiro administration recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind plan to tackle Pennsylvania’s shortage of certified elementary and secondary teachers through apprenticeship – a workforce development strategy that creates earn-as-you-learn career pathways to family-sustaining jobs.

For workers, apprenticeship is an opportunity to gain in-demand skills while earning a paycheck. For employers, apprenticeship is an opportunity to build their workforce instead of constantly searching for it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.