Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announed that Gecko Robotics, Inc., a developer and operator of robots used in automated infrastructure inspections, has been approved for new state funding to expand operations at its Pittsburgh facility.
“Companies like Gecko Robotics are using innovation to improve business practices, create more efficient processes, and protect workers,” said Wolf. “The advancements we are seeing in the tech and innovation sector, particularly in the Pittsburgh region, will serve as a model across the nation for years to come.”
Gecko Robotics founder Jake Loosararian, a Grove City College alumni, created the company to help businesses improve workplace safety, reduce downtime and save money by using robots instead of humans to conduct infrastructure inspections, which can be slow, inaccurate and dangerous.
Provided through the Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) program, $120,000 in funding will enable Gecko Robotics to further develop its research and development robot and software projects and tap into new markets.
The funding will help Gecko Robotics hire operators to perform inspections, attract engineering talent to Pittsburgh, and invest in building-related expenditures. Gecko Robotics has committed to investing $16.1 million in the project and will hire 120 new employees and retain 39 employees at its Pittsburgh location.
“Pittsburgh has been the perfect location for Geckos expanding HQ, continuously setting the bar for growth in technology and bringing valuable talent to the commonwealth,” said Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics. “It’s been an incredible city for connections to stellar robotic companies and schools, as well as being a booming tech hub for our employees to live.”
Gecko Robotics, founded in 2013 and relocated to Pittsburgh in 2015, develops and operates robots to automate infrastructure inspections. Gecko has developed wall-climbing robots that perform inspections typically done by humans, dramatically reducing downtime, creating safer workplaces and saving millions of dollars for companies.
