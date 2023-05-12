Harrisburg – A new report by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office shows the tourism industry in the commonwealth generated $66.3 billion in economic impact, supported 452,885 jobs, contributed $4.2 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 180 million visitors in 2021.

The 2021 Economic Impact of Travel and Tourism report, released in tandem with National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), provides state, regional, and county level estimates that demonstrate the vital importance of the travel industry to Pennsylvania’s economy.

