HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals is now in effect.

Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania who sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would allow a person to build a gun at home are now required to conduct background checks before selling or transferring those parts, which will be completed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

