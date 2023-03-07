HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger last week announced $134,948 in new funding for the Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (WEJATC) to provide training for electrical worker apprentices in Pennsylvania.
Apprenticeship programs create pathways to new opportunities and success for people across the commonwealth. Shapiro has made it a top priority to invest in skills-based training and apprenticeship programs like WEJATC.
The grant, provided through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, will enhance WEJATC’s related technical instruction and benefit 15 electrical apprentices.
Registered apprentices will have the opportunity to work on commercial/industrial projects, educational institutions, natural gas facilities and some solar project sites.
“Gov. Shapiro and I strongly believe every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and succeed in the commonwealth,” Siger said. “Investments like these also help ensure that businesses in Pennsylvania have a continuing pipeline of skilled, well-trained workers to choose from.”
With the assistance of the pre-apprentice/apprenticeship grant, WEJATC is looking to help serve a regional demand for electrical trade workers in the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Area. This area includes all of Clinton, Lycoming, Potter and Tioga counties, and portions of Bradford, Centre, Northumberland, Sullivan and Union counties.
“I’d like to thank DCED for this great funding through the Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship Grant Program,” said James Beamer, business manager, IBEW Local 812. “Our program will continue to make sure local businesses have a deep pool of qualified, well-trained electrical workers to choose from.”
The Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee is a nonprofit organization offering electrician apprenticeships for the construction industry. They offer classroom instruction and on-the-job training for individuals interested in a career as an electrician.
The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.
For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.