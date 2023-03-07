HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger last week announced $134,948 in new funding for the Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (WEJATC) to provide training for electrical worker apprentices in Pennsylvania.

Apprenticeship programs create pathways to new opportunities and success for people across the commonwealth. Shapiro has made it a top priority to invest in skills-based training and apprenticeship programs like WEJATC.

