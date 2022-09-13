HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is continuing his unwavering commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $696,220 in new funding for the Pennsylvania College of Technology Penn College Multiple Apprenticeship Pathways (MAP) program.

“Supporting apprenticeship programs is a win for all residents of the commonwealth,” said Wolf. “Pennsylvania College of Technology’s programs will provide participants with a paycheck while they receive the training they need to advance their careers. These programs allow participants to learn valuable skills that prepare them for in-demand, good-paying jobs in fields that we all rely on and need.”

