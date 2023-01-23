HARRISBURG – The Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania has named Melissa L. Norton, Esq., of Lancaster, to the position of chief counsel, and Colby J. Miller, Esq., of Camp Hill, to the position of deputy chief counsel, effective Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, respectively.
Norton had been serving as interim chief counsel to the board since Nov. 8, 2022, and prior to that, she served as deputy chief counsel to the board. As chief counsel to the board, Norton will lead the independent judicial agency, which includes a team of attorneys, investigators, and support staff based in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg.
Miller had been serving as interim deputy chief counsel to the board since Nov. 8, 2022, and prior to that, he had served as deputy counsel to the board.
Norton began her service with the Judicial Conduct Board in 2016 as assistant counsel. In 2018, she was promoted to deputy counsel and in February 2022, she was promoted to deputy chief counsel. Prior to joining the board, she served as an assistant district attorney in Northumberland County for 25 years followed by several years as an assistant public defender in Northumberland and Lancaster counties. Norton graduated from Shippensburg University and Duquesne University School of Law.
Miller has served the board for nearly seven years, first as assistant counsel and then as deputy counsel. Prior to his employment with the board, Miller was an assistant public defender in Dauphin County. During his tenure there, Miller successfully litigated an appeal before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which resulted in the exclusionary rule being extended to probation and parole revocation proceedings under the Pennsylvania Constitution. He is a two-time Penn State graduate; Penn State Dickinson School of Law in 2011, and as an undergrad majoring in anthropology in 1997.
For further information about the Judicial Conduct Board, visit the board’s website at www.jcbpa.org.
