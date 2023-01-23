HARRISBURG – The Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania has named Melissa L. Norton, Esq., of Lancaster, to the position of chief counsel, and Colby J. Miller, Esq., of Camp Hill, to the position of deputy chief counsel, effective Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, respectively.

Norton had been serving as interim chief counsel to the board since Nov. 8, 2022, and prior to that, she served as deputy chief counsel to the board. As chief counsel to the board, Norton will lead the independent judicial agency, which includes a team of attorneys, investigators, and support staff based in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.