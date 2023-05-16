To mark Public Service Recognition Week, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced last week it has approved nearly 616,000 borrowers nationwide for approximately $42 billion in Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) since October 2021.

PSLF covers public employees—such as teachers, firefighters, and members of law enforcement, as well as those who work for a non-profit organization — in a variety of fields by forgiving the remaining federal student loan balance for those who make the required 120 qualifying monthly payments.

