HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Tuesday announced the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail has been named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year.

“I am extremely excited to announce that the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail has been selected as Pennsylvania’s top trail for 2023,” Dunn said. “Trails play an important role in supporting communities across the commonwealth by connecting people to nature, recreation opportunities, communities and the surrounding history, new businesses and so much more. Congratulations to the MJ2KB Trail Club for this honor and special thanks for the hard work to support and uplift this trail.”

