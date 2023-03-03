HARRISBURG – Ahead of winter weather and cold temperatures across much of the state Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to exercise caution while traveling.

PennDOT may also implement 45 mph speed restrictions as needed on state roadways in affected areas. On roadways with speed restrictions in place, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.

