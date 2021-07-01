More than 5.7 million people are projected to be taking trips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the Independence Day holiday through next week. As summer destinations begin to open with safety modifications in place, more people are making plans to travel by car.
“We are anticipating 5.7 million customers traveling our roadway from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 11,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “The traffic during this 10-day period represents a near return to pre-pandemic traffic levels and more than a one million increase over last year’s traffic numbers during the pandemic.
“Additionally, speeding, and distracted driving have become more acute since the pandemic. Travelers should be alert, properly prepared, and expect some delays. Friday afternoons are likely to be peak travel times.”
The significant daily traffic breakdown for upcoming days is estimated as follows:
- July 2 — 690,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 3 — 525,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 4 — 420,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 5 — 525,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 6-7— 600,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 8 — 625,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 9 — 675,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 10 — 540,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;
- July 11 — 535,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system.
Typically, summer is the busiest season for the turnpike with many motorists traveling the roadway for the first time. This year, many more travelers are choosing recreational vehicles (RV) to accommodate their family vacations. For the RV traveler, the PA Turnpike has created a special web section to assist with travel planning.
The turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system who are there to assure travelers get safely to their destination.
The turnpike will suspend maintenance and construction work and have all available lanes open in each direction beginning 5 a.m. Friday, July 2, through 11 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
