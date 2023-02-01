Weather Discovery Center announces final - and most famous - Hall of Fame inductee

Punxsutawney Phil’s handler A.J. Dereume holds the famous groundhog during the 136th Groundhog Day, at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney Feb. 2, 2022.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ALAN FREED | REUTERS

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center’s Board of Directors is inducting its final member into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame.

As the final inductee, the Weather Discovery Center has chosen a celebrity well-known in meteorological circles throughout the world. His forecasts have inspired songs, poetry, cinema and more. Each year on Feb. 2, thousands of faithful followers gather in the Pennsylvania dawn, eagerly anticipating his forecast. The seer of seers, prognosticator of all prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil is the 2023 – and final – Hall of Fame inductee.

